Dobson Named VP of News for NBC Boston Units

Ben Dobson was named VP of news for NBC’s TV station in Boston, Telemundo’s station in Boston and regional news network necn.

Dobson, who had been VP of news at NBC’s WVIT-TV, New Haven, will report to Mike St. Peter, president and general manager of NBC10, Telemundo Boston and necn.

He previously worked at former NBC affiliate WHDH-TV and WFXT-TV in Boston.

“We’re pleased to welcome Ben back to Boston. He knows our market, understands our audiences and is respected by his colleagues,” said St. Peter. “Ben has done an excellent job leading NBC Connecticut’s news team as the station established itself as Connecticut’s local weather authority and investigative powerhouse. I am excited for him to work with our news team to help us expand our culture of newsroom excellence.”