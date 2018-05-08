Telemundo Names Roldan GM of WTMO-TV in Orlando

Telemundo Station Group named Luis Roldan as president and general manager of WTMO-TV, Orlando, which the NBCUnversal unit acquired earlier this year.

Roberto Vizcon was named vice president of news at the station.

They replace General Manager Alex Sanchez and news director Gilberto Companioni, who were dismissed after Telemundo completed the acquisition of the station from ZGS as part of a 12 station $75 million deal.

Roldon started his career at Telemudo as an account executive in 1982. Most recently he was COO at AmericaTeVe/MundoFox managing five TV stations in New York, Miami and Puerto Rico.

Vizcon was general manager of WTMO from 2004 to 2007. Most recently he was new director at WLTV, the Univision station in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market.

“Luis and Roberto are local broadcast veterans. Together, they bring more than 70 years of combined experience to WTMO. Their strong work ethic and proven track record of helping local stations achieve revenue and ratings success while reinforcing internal teams, will help WTMO reach new heights,” said Manuel Martinez, President, Telemundo Station Group.

“Having worked at our owned stations in New York, Miami and Puerto Rico, both have a keen understanding of our Telemundo stations and fully embrace our collaborative culture at Telemundo and NBCUniversal. I am pleased to welcome them back to our Telemundo stations family and look forward to the great work they’ll do with our WTMO team,” Martinez said.