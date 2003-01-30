DIY adds PBS' House
Scripps Networks' Do It Yourself is adding reruns of PBS' Ask This Old
House to its weekday talk block.
DIY will reair 26 episodes of the home-improvement and how-to show, which features the cast of This Old House, weekdays at 6:30 p.m.
Ask This Old House debuted on PBS in October 2002.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.