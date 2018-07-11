'Divorce Court' Relocating to Atlanta

Twentieth’s Divorce Court, starring Lynn Toler, is relocating production from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Twentieth confirmed.

Divorce Court has been airing in syndication since 1999, when it launched starring Judge Mablean Ephriam. Toler came on board in 2006. In 2016, Fox renewed the show through the 2018-19 TV season.

In the week ended July 1, Divorce Court averaged a series-low 0.8 in households, according to Nielsen Media Research, but faced preemptions and strong competition from the 2018 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

Toler, formerly a municipal judge in Cleveland, also appears on WeTV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Divorce Court joins two other court shows that are produced in Atlanta: MGM’s Couples Court With the Cutlers and Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, neither of which buy a national rating from Nielsen Media Research and thus are not rated nationally.

This story was first reported by Rodney Ho on his radio and TV talk blog for the Atlanta Journal Constitution.