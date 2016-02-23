Fox TV Stations Renew 'Divorce Court'

The Fox TV Stations have renewed Divorce Court with Lynn Toler through 2019, said Stephen Brown, FTS executive VP of programming and development.

“Divorce Court is one of the most recognizable titles in the court genre and Lynn Toler is one of that genre’s most trusted judges,” said Brown in a statement. “The cases and drama are real - it’s loud, funny and many times, powerful.”

Divorce Court is TV’s longest running court show, having aired in daytime from 1957 to 1969, from 1985 to 1992 and the current iteration since 1999. Judge Mablean Ephriam previously starred, with Toler taking over in 2006.

Divorce Court with Lynn Toler is produced by Lincolnwood Productions and distributed by Twentieth Television.