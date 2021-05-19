DistroTV To Distribute Two Ovation OTT Channels

Ovation TV said two of its over-the-top on-demand channels, Journy and Mystery Alley, are being distributed by streaming service DistroTV.

Journy is a travel-entertainment channel covering travel art and culture. Mystery Alley celebrates the art of mystery with an international library of thrillers and dramas.

The channels are available to consumers in DistroTV’s OnDemand section.

“As Ovation continues to build its digital distribution with premium partners, we are excited to team up with DistroTV on Journy and Mystery Alley,” said John Malkin, executive VP, content distribution, at Ovation TV. “DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform on the market, and we are pleased to be adding two new OnDemand channels to its diverse set of multicultural, multi-language content from across the globe.”

DistroTV is a division of DistroScale, a video platform that works with about 3,500 media properties and reaches more than 250 million unique users monthly.

"At DistroTV, we are committed to increasing our channel diversity as our global audience continues to grow," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale. "We recognize that our audience has a variety of interests and passions and we continue to strive to meet those needs by adding additional relevant content. We are thrilled to welcome Journy and Mystery Alley to our channel lineup."

Journy titles include Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations; Richard Ayoade’s Travel Man; Xploration Awesome Planet with host Philippe Cousteau; David Rocco’s Dolce; Surfing the Menu; Lee Chan’s World Food Tour; The Voyager with Josh Garcia; DNA Dinners; and Gordon Ramsey’s Great Escape.

Mystery Alley features series and movies such as The Scapegoat, The Hour, McCallum, Mary Higgins Clark’s Haven’t We Met Before?, Shadow Island Mysteries, The Fall, Crossing Lines, Murdoch Mysteries, Midsomer Murders, Rebus, The Village, The Blue Rose, Street Legal, Republic of Doyle, Cloudstreet, and Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye.