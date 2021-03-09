DistroScale Sets Up Platform Unit for Streaming Channels

DistroScale said it has started a new DistroTV Platform Services Unit, which is designed to make it easier to create, distribute and monetize streaming channels.

“Channel creation used to only be accessible to content owners with big budgets and infrastructure,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company to DistroTV. “Given how quickly streaming evolved from a niche to a standard media consumption platform, we saw a need to create a solution that would reduce any perceived cost, complexity, and risk barriers that were preventing media brands from making the leap to OTT.”

DistroTV Platform Services does not charge an upfront fee and offers a range of tools needed to develop streaming video platforms, including technical infrastructure, curation and dynamic ad insertion.

The platform has been piloted by 40 content brands including Black Enterprise. Others involved in the pilot program include US Weekly, Lone Star, Best of British TV and Pinoy Box office.

DistroScale’s DistroTV platform was launched in 2019 and supports streaming channels in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In the last six months, the company said viewership has quadrupled and total watch time has multiplied eight times.

Extending our platform to put the power of streaming in reach of more voices and more content partners is a big part of our mission and equally a big part of why we have built the largest truly independent streaming TV service,” Saini said. “Our diverse content line-up resonates with audiences who can’t find what we offer on any other platform.”