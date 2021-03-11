Comscore Signs VOD Ratings Agreement With Ovation

Comscore said it reached an agreement with Ovation to provide the arts network with audience measurement for its video-on-demand content.

Ovation will have access to Comscore OnDemand Essentials, a service that gives programmers census-level measurement of VOD programming based on data from most of the multichannel video programming distributors in the United States.

"We are pleased to be signing a new agreement for Comscore's OnDemand Essentials measurement," added Liz Janneman, executive VP of network strategy at Ovation. "For an independent television and digital media company that celebrates all forms of art, Comscore's VOD data complements Ovation's artful curation of on-demand programming."

Ovation TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DirecTV/AT&T U-verse, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ovation for video-on-demand measurement," said Carol Hinnant, chief commercial officer at Comscore. "Our unprecedented scale will provide a deeper understanding of their audiences and the VOD landscape. We look forward to supporting the Ovation team in its mission to help people discover information and make life's most important decisions."