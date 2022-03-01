Disney’s The Undefeated Becomes Andscape

The Walt Disney Company has rebranded its sports and pop culture website The Undefeated to Andscape. A multimedia platform dedicated to Black culture and identity, Andscape includes a website, YouTube channel, book publishing division, film and television group and music publishing, “all with the shared mission of uniting, entertaining, inspiring and connecting audiences through a Black lens,” said Disney.

Raina Kelley is editor in chief.

“Andscape, like The Undefeated before it, is a groundbreaking Black brand, a 24/7 multi-platform media venture curated for the infinite reflections of Black identity,” said Kelley. “We are disrupting the space with a broad, deep and real representation of the Black experience. This is a place for folks to lean into all facets of their identity--all of their ‘ANDs’--and experience an extensive and inclusive view of the Black landscape. With visionary artists, writers, thinkers, and creatives contributing to all aspects of Andscape, our audience will be captivated and inspired by how we connect with them and how they connect with us.”

Disney promised a “more expansive” look at the Black experience with the rebrand.

“With The Undefeated, we began a dialogue that will be continued and broadened through Andscape to include more topics, more perspectives and more ways to engage,” said James Pitaro, chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. “This is an evolution in response to the appetite of our audience for additional smart, thought-provoking, and authentic multi-platform content about the Black experience.”

The Andscape YouTube channel will be the home of weekly show Logged In, hosted by Domonique Foxworth and launching March 4. On March 7, the first Andscape short film, Starkeisha, will stream on Hulu.

“We are doubling down our investment in and commitment to Black stories and voices with the introduction of Andscape,” said Mark L. Walker, ESPN Head of Sports Business Development and Innovation. “There is an incredible team shepherding the development of this broad and inclusive media portfolio devoted to the Black audience, and we are confident that their work will spark conversation and feeling among our consumers, communities and beyond.”

The Undefeated launched as part of ESPN in 2016. Kevin Merida launched the site and Kelley was the managing editor for five years. ■