ESPN’s Undefeated Site Taps WaPo Talent

ESPN is staffing up its editorial team for its The Undefeated platform, which explores the intersection of race, sports and culture. It has added Lonnae O’Neal and Clinton Yates, both of the Washington Post, as senior writers, Fusion’s Latoya Peterson as deputy editor for digital innovation, Crain’s Chicago Business’s Steve Reiss as deputy editor for enterprise and narrative, and former Vibe editor in chief Danyel Smith as senior culture editor.

“We are building a phenomenal roster of talent. Latoya, Steve, Danyel, Clinton, Lonnae? Whew. Can't wait to play with them, and I know others are excited too,” said Kevin Merida, senior VP at ESPN and editor in chief of The Undefeated. “I think we've got a playoff team."

Merida came from the Washington Post last year, where he was managing editor.

ESPN created The Undefeated in 2013, but the site never properly took root under founding editor Jason Whitlock, who was dismissed from his position last summer.

The Undefeated’s motto is “Not conventional. Never boring.”