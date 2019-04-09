Disney+ to Stream New Monsters Inc. Series

Disney Television will be producing a new series based on Pixar’s Monsters Inc. franchise for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

Billy Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their roles as Mike and Sully in Monsters at Work, which is scheduled to have its premiere in 2020.

The series’ story picks up six months after the conclusion of Monsters, Inc., in which the Monstropolis power plant discovers it can generate more energy from laughter than from screams. It follows a new character, Tylor Tushmon (played by Ben Feldman), a young mechanic at the plant who dreams of becoming a Jokester like Mike and Sulley.

Returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and the new character, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway with Ferrell Barron serving as producer. Kat Good and Rob Gibbs are directors.