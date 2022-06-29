Disney Television Alternative Names Three Key Executives

The Walt Disney Co.’s new unscripted production unit, Walt Disney Television Alternative, said it named three executives to key posts.

Jill Chapman was named VP, alternative series and content planning; Alicia Martino joins as VP, alternative series; and Mike Rosen was tapped to be VP, production.

All three executives report to Tiffany Faigus, senior VP, unscripted and alternative entertainment at ABC Entertainment and WDT Alternative. WDT Alternative is headed by executive VP Rob Mills.

“We are excited to have Jill, Alicia and Mike leading production services and creative oversight for WDT Alternative,” Mills and Faigus said in a statement. “We are proud to have set the all-star team that will work with all of our creative partners across our platforms and beyond to produce the most groundbreaking and buzzworthy unscripted series and specials.”

Chapman joins the new unit for Hulu, where she led unscripted TV development strategy.

Martino worked on the production of shows including The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Rosen was most recently at Amazon Studios. He also worked at The CW, Fox, MTV and ABC. ■