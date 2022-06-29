Disney Television Alternative Names Three Key Executives
By Jon Lafayette published
Jill Chapman, Alicia Martino, Mike Rosen named VPs of new unit
The Walt Disney Co.’s new unscripted production unit, Walt Disney Television Alternative, said it named three executives to key posts.
Jill Chapman was named VP, alternative series and content planning; Alicia Martino joins as VP, alternative series; and Mike Rosen was tapped to be VP, production.
All three executives report to Tiffany Faigus, senior VP, unscripted and alternative entertainment at ABC Entertainment and WDT Alternative. WDT Alternative is headed by executive VP Rob Mills.
“We are excited to have Jill, Alicia and Mike leading production services and creative oversight for WDT Alternative,” Mills and Faigus said in a statement. “We are proud to have set the all-star team that will work with all of our creative partners across our platforms and beyond to produce the most groundbreaking and buzzworthy unscripted series and specials.”
Chapman joins the new unit for Hulu, where she led unscripted TV development strategy.
Martino worked on the production of shows including The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
Rosen was most recently at Amazon Studios. He also worked at The CW, Fox, MTV and ABC. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.