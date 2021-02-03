Disney Names Robert Mills Head of New Unscripted Unit

Robert Mills has been named executive VP, unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Co.

Mills, who had been senior VP, alternative series, specials & late-night programming, ABC Entertainment, will see his duties expanded as head Walt Disney Television Alternative, a new production unit for unscripted programming. He will also add oversight of new oversight of Hulu Originals unscripted and documentaries and ABC daytime programming.

Mills will report to Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, and Craig Hunegs, president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television.

“Rob is a respected and accomplished innovator in the unscripted business and his success is reflected in the countless hours of compelling content he has long championed,” said Erwich. “This promotion is not only a well-earned next step in his career, it also demonstrates our commitment to the type of groundbreaking programming that Rob’s team is known for.”

Mills joined ABC’s Alternative department in 2003, where he’s been responsible for shows including American Idol, Shark Tank and The Bachelor, as well as late night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials and The Oscars.

“I am honored to be leading this new enterprise as our company continues its efforts to grow the direct-to-consumer business and build on our success at ABC,” said Mills. “I am incredibly grateful to Dana Walden, Craig Erwich and Craig Hunegs for this tremendous opportunity and look forward to collaborating with the talented teams within this expanded portfolio to develop and produce a higher volume of culturally defining unscripted television.”