Tiffany Faigus Promoted to Senior VP, Unscripted at Disney/ABC

Tiffany Faigus has been promoted to senior VP, unscripted and alternative entertainment at ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted.

In her new role, Faigus will identify new ideas and concepts for series, collaborate with the creative community and existing talent, and supervise creative production on series and pilots. She will also be responsible for increasing the output of unscripted programming across all platforms and expanding the size of the production unit.

“Tiffany has been my right hand in expanding our unscripted slate at ABC and I couldn’t be happier for her to do so as we grow the business across Walt Disney Television,” said Rob Mills, executive VP, unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television. “Her deep roots in production and her strong relationships within the company and industry make her the perfect person to further the company’s success in unscripted programming across the multiplatform landscape.”

Faigus joined ABC in 2015 and managed projects such as Little Mermaid Live!, The Disney Family Singalong franchises, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, Shark Tank, The $100,000 Pyramid, Holey Moley and The Chase.

“It has been the most amazing experience and privilege to work alongside Rob for the last six years. He is truly one of the most genuine executives and human beings in our business,” said Faigus. “I am also grateful to Dana Walden and Craig Erwich for the opportunity. I look forward to creating more groundbreaking unscripted and alternative television in my newly expanded role, not only for ABC but for our direct-to-consumer business.”