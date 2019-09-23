Disney+ Taking Pre-Orders for Streaming Service

Consumers who can’t wait for the Disney+ streaming service to launch on Nov. 12 can preorder early starting Sunday.

Disney+ is the Walt Disney Co.’s biggest bet as it tries to become a player in the streaming video world. The service will feature content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic.

Subscriptions are available at Disneyplus.com with monthly subscriptions costing $6.99 and annual subscriptions at $69.99.

Disney ran a lengthy ad introducing Disney+ during Sunday night's Emmy broadcast on Fox.

In its first year, Disney+ will release more than 25 original series and 10 original films, documentaries, including The Mandalorian and Lady and the Tramp. Subscribers will also enjoy unprecedented access to Disney’s vast collection of films and television shows.

Consumers in the U.S. will have the opportunity to purchase a bundled offering of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 per month.