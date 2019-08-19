Disney Signs Deals for Int'l Streaming Launches

The Walt Disney Co. said it has distribution agreements in place to roll out Disney+ in several international markets in November, when the streaming service will launch in the U.S.

Disney+, making its debut in the U.S. on Nov. 12, will also launch that day in Canada and the Netherlands. The following week, on Nov. 19, Disney+ opens for business in Australia and New Zealand.

Pricing is similar to the U.S., where it is priced at $6.99 a month. In Canada it will cost $9.99 Canadian dollars per month; in the Netherlands it will be €6.99 per month; it will be $8.99 Australian dollars down under and $9.99 New Zealand dollars in that country.

Disney said it has made deals with nearly all major platforms to distribute the Disney+ app on mobile and connected TV devices. Those include Apple, Google, Microsoft XBox one, Sony Android-based TVs and PlayStation4 and Roku players and TV models.

Disney+ will feature iconic and original programming from Disney brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

The rollout of Disney+ is a top priority for the company. During the company's quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Iger said “nothing is more important to us than getting this right.

Earlier this month, Disney said it was offering subscribers in the U.S. a bundle of its streaming services--Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu--for $12.99 a month, a price similar to Netflix.