Disney Sells Out Commercial Inventory in NHL All-Star Game

Disney Ad Sales said it has sold out the commercial inventory in the National Hockey League All-Star Game and the NHL All-Stars Skill Competition.

There are 12 sponsors and 39 advertisers in the two events.

Honda, Lexus, Discover, SAP, Navy Federal Credit Union and Dunkin’ are the sponsors for the All Star Game, with Honda as the presenting sponsor.

Also advertising during the game on Saturday are AT&T, Audi, Boston Beer Company, Capital One, Chipotle, Discover, Dunkin, E & J Gallo Winery, Enterprise, Expedia, Freshpet, GEICO, Hilton, HBO, Liberty Mutual, Mars, Massachusetts Mutual, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Navy Federal Credit Union, Progressive, Quicken Loans, Social Technologies, Subway, Taco Bell, Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile, Toyota, Verizon, Warner Bros. and Wendy’s.

Lexus will present the first intermission report The second intermission report will be brought to fans by Discover. Crypto.com, Dunkin’, Navy Federal Credit Union and SAP will all have feature integrations during the game.

Sponsors for the Skills Competition on Friday are DraftKings, Adidas, Discover, Dunkin’, EA Sports, Honda, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Verizon, with DraftKings presenting.

Also advertising during the Skills Competition are Apple, AT&T, Boston Beer Company, Capital One, Discover, Dunkin’, E & J Gallo Winery, Enterprise, Ikea, Dr. Pepper, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, Signet, Sleep Number, Social Technologies, Subway, Taco Bell, Toyota, Tracfone, Verizon and Vivid Seats.

Adidas, Discover, Dunkin’, EA Sports, Honda, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Verizon will have integrations in the event.

The NHL returned to Disney’s ESPN and ABC this season under a new deal with the league.

“We are ecstatic that we have exceeded all revenue goals for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game and Skills Competition,” said Sean Hanrahan, senior VP Sports Brand Solutions. “Sponsors have flocked to Disney’s robust NHL coverage and have enthusiastically embraced our best-in-class cross-portfolio opportunity. ”■