Disney Reaches Distribution Deal With Playstation Vue

The Walt Disney Co. said it reached a new comprehensive distribution agreement that will keep its programming available to Sony PlayStation Vue users.

In addition to Disney properties that had been available on PlayStation Vue, the new deal includes carriage of FX and National Geographic channels acquired earlier this year when Disney bought 21st Century Fox. It also included the recently launched ACC Network.

“PlayStation Vue delivers a television viewing experience through a seamless user interface that focuses on personalization, and that is an attractive offering as consumers navigate their video options,” said Sean Breen, senior VP, Disney Media Distribution. “We look forward to continue serving subscribers the full value of our content from Walt Disney Television and ESPN, which now includes the FX and National Geographic networks and the newly launched ACC Network.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The new agreement give PlayStation Vue users access to ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, FX, FXX, FXM, Fox Life, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, BabyTV, and ABC News Live.