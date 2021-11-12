Disney Plus Day Means Lots of New Stuff on Disney Streamer

The Walt Disney Co. has declared Nov. 12 as Disney Plus Day, with a batch of new programming premiering on the streaming platform. Disney is also offering subscriptions for $1.99 for the first month, then $7.99 thereafter.

Programming turning up on Disney Plus November 12 includes movies Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise and Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest in the Home Alone franchise, with Dan Mazer directing, and series Olaf Presents, a Frozen spinoff, season three of Fancy Nancy and season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Disney Plus premieres a bunch of short films as part of the Nov.12 marketing stunt, including Frozen Fever, also a Frozen spinoff, The Ballad of Nessie, Feast, Tangled Ever After, The Little Match Girl, Ciao Alberto, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, “Get a Horse!” and Paperman.

The Billie Eilish special The Making of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles also premieres November 12.

Disney Plus streams 13 Marvel movies in Imax‘s expanded aspect ratio as part of Disney Plus Day.