Disney Plus Day Means Lots of New Stuff on Disney Streamer
‘Jungle Cruise’ ready for streaming, and shorts related to ‘Frozen’, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Tangled’
The Walt Disney Co. has declared Nov. 12 as Disney Plus Day, with a batch of new programming premiering on the streaming platform. Disney is also offering subscriptions for $1.99 for the first month, then $7.99 thereafter.
Programming turning up on Disney Plus November 12 includes movies Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise and Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest in the Home Alone franchise, with Dan Mazer directing, and series Olaf Presents, a Frozen spinoff, season three of Fancy Nancy and season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum.
Disney Plus premieres a bunch of short films as part of the Nov.12 marketing stunt, including Frozen Fever, also a Frozen spinoff, The Ballad of Nessie, Feast, Tangled Ever After, The Little Match Girl, Ciao Alberto, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, “Get a Horse!” and Paperman.
The Billie Eilish special The Making of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles also premieres November 12.
Disney Plus streams 13 Marvel movies in Imax‘s expanded aspect ratio as part of Disney Plus Day.
