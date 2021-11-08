One Month $1.99 Offer Opens Disney Plus Day Blitz

The Walt Disney Co. said it will offer a special one-month price of $1.99 for Disney Plus as part of its Disney Plus Day commemoration of its streaming service.

The $1.99 price is available to new and eligible returning subscribers starting today through Disney Plus Day on Nov. 12, the service's second anniversary.

Disney Plus Day will also feature the premiere of new content and other promotions and comes as subscriber growth has started to slow for Disney Plus and some other streaming services.

Also Read: Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus Turn 2 Amid Changing Trajectories

“Since launching two years ago, Disney Plus has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “With Disney Plus Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”

On Disney Plus Day, subscribers will be able to enter Disney theme parks a half hour early and will be eligible for special character moments and photo opportunities.

ShopDisney will offer free shipping to subscribers and will have customizable Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar themed t-shirts.

Disney Publishing will have 99 cent e-book, and other discounts on products.

Disney and VeVo will have a series of NFTs based on Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and The Simpsons. An Ultra Rare digital collectible will come out on Disney Day.

Special offers and giveaways will also be available at 800 Target stores.

The event will be promoted starting Monday with special commercial featuring Disney talent. The spots will appear during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and Monday Night Football, and fans can test their trivia in a Disney Plus category on Jeopardy! on Friday. There will be special Disney Pus Day integrations and in-show mentions in Dancing With The Stars, General Hospital, Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Wheel of Fortune, Tamron Hall, The View, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stephen A’s World, NFL Live, NBA Today and SportsNation.

Disney Plus subscribers will get exclusive on-platform specials from Pixar Animation Studios premiering at 8:00 a.m. PT and from Marvel Studios premiering at 8:45 a.m. PT, and other surprise sneak peeks.

Content making a streaming debut on Nov. 12 include:

A new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney Plus cinematic concert experience;

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release;

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney Plus Original Series;

The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey;

The recent Disney Channel Original Movie Spin where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her; and

All episodes of Fancy Nancy season three, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior.

Disney previously announced Disney Plus Day would feature premieres of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever, Paperman, The Ballad of Nessie, Feast, Get a Horse!, The Little Matchgirl, Tick Tock Tale, Tangled Ever After, Ciao Alberto, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney Pus Day Special, Entrelazados, and in international markets, Dopesick.