Imax Versions of Marvel Movies To Stream on Disney Plus Day

Imax versions of films including 'Shang-Chi' will be available to Disney Plus subscribers

Disney Plus will be streaming 13 Marvel movies in Imax’s expanded aspect ratio for home viewing as part of Disney Plus Day on Nov. 12 .

The films include the recently released Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man.

“Disney, Marvel Studios, and Imax have collaborated for years to bring the world’s most popular films to the big screen, and on Friday we’ll start to bring Imax technology to subscribers with Imax Enhanced viewing in the Disney Plus app,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. “We’re thrilled to create new value for Marvel fans and audiences on Disney Plus, and we’re looking forward to offering even more Imax Enhanced functionality in the future.”

Disney Plus subscribers will get a 26% bigger picture for some sequences and enhanced video and sound from DTS.

“For more than a decade, Imax has helped filmmakers take fans across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and now that epic journey crosses into a new world: the home,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax. “Imax, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before.”

Disney said Disney Plus is the first streaming service to provide Imax Enhanced features at home. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with Imax digital cameras.

“We are thrilled that fans of the MCU will soon have the opportunity to experience Imax’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, in their own homes with the launch of Imax Enhanced on Disney Plus,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi . “DTS is proud to be an integral part of Imax Enhanced and we are looking forward to unlocking more exciting technology for Disney Plus subscribers in the future, which will include immersive Imax signature sound by DTS.”

The 13 films from Marvel Studios that will be available in the Imax format are ’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

The Walt Disney Co. said Disney Plus Day on Nov. 12 will feature new content releases, fan experiences and exclusive offers.