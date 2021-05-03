Disney Gets Magic Johnson Assist on Old Navy Job Success Campaign

Magic Johnson gives advice to an Old Navy employee who's become a store manager with the help of the This Way Onward program

NBA legend Magic Johnson gives pointers to young workers who have gone through Old Navy’s This Way Onward in-story training and mentorship program in a campaign created by Disney Ad Sales’ CreativeWorks content unit.

The campaign launches Monday.

In three videos the young retail employees talk about how their careers are sprouting while Johnson, who has become an entrepreneur and business owner, secretly listens in. He surprises each of the staffers, offers congratulations and advice on how to continue to be successful.

Johnson encourages young workers to ask questions, prepare for opportunities and dare to dream.

“Imagine a brighter future where everyone gets a foot in the door,” Johnson says in one spot, explaining the impact of the The Way Onward program. “Opportunities should be just for some, but for everyone.” The spot ends with the tagline “Imagine a brighter future.”

The stories have been cut down and will air on ABC and other linear networks. They will also appear on ABC, FX, Freeform, National Geographic and Hulu digital outlets.

Long-form versions of the stories will be available at OldNavy.com/Imagine .

As part of the This Way Onward program, Old Navy has committed to providing 20,000 job opportunities to underserved youth by 2025.