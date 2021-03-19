ESPN Anchor Scott Van Pelt Featured in Ads for Ram Trucks

Scott Van Pelt, anchor of ESPN’s SportsCenter, is featured in a new ad campaign for the Ram 1500 TRX truck.

Spots created in collaboration with Disney Creative Works and ESPN show Van Pelt in a fictitious location called Trucktopia, that only extraordinary trucks may enter.

Each of the campaign’s four spots focus on one of Ram’s attributes. The first, 30-second spot, airing exclusively on ESPN kicked off during coverage of March Madness, looks at its performance.

In the spot, Van Pelt grants the Ram 1500 TRX access to Trucktopia after making sure the vehicle meets a strict set of specs.

Other spots will appear during Major League Baseball Opening Day, the NFL Draft and College football and look at the truck’s capability, luxury and technology.

The ads will run on the ESPN linear and digital platforms, plus social media channels for ESPN, Ram and Van Pelt.

A behind-the-scene video with outtakes and making-of content will also be shown later this year.

“Leveraging a world-class platform like ESPN and incredible storytellers like Scott Van Pelt, we’re joining forces with Ram to introduce the brand’s new truck to our audience,” said Andrew Messina, senior VP, Disney Advertising Sales. “We married creativity with VFX technology to tell the story of Ram 1500 TRX and align the truck with key sporting tentpoles including March Madness, MLB Opening Day, NFL Draft and College Football.”