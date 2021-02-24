Pfizer Works with Disney Ad Sales to Promote COVID Vaccine Story

Pfizer is working with one of The Walt Disney Co.’s branded content units to create a documentary promoting Pfizer’s efforts in developing its COVID-19 vaccine.

Entitled Mission Possible, the branded content documentary produced by National Geographic CreativeWorks, will air March 11 on Disney’s National Geographic Channel.

The 44-minute program will run with regular commercial breaks.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“When National Geographic approached us to produce a documentary film, we knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime responsibility to document a pivotal moment in human history,” said Sally Susman, executive VP and chief corporate affairs officer at Pfizer. “National Geographic, at its core, is one of the most trusted and beloved institutions worldwide. While Pfizer had to devote all efforts toward the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, we were able to provide unprecedented access to show how science can and ultimately does win.”

The film features interviews with key people at Pfizer, including Dr. Albert Bourla, the company’s chairman and CEO.

"We were thrilled to capture this race against the pandemic with Pfizer and leverage our award-winning storytellers to document history in the making," said Mike Wiese, senior VP, branded content at National Geographic Partners and Disney CreativeWorks. "The fight to develop a vaccine for Covid-19 has been one of the biggest challenges of our time, and with the reach of National Geographic, we are able to share one of the greatest scientific breakthroughs with the world."

National Geographic CreativeWorks is part of Disney Advertising Sales’ Disney CreativeWorks branded content studio.

Disney was also a big beneficiary of Pfizer’s successful development of a COVID vaccine. When the vaccine was approved Disney’s stock rose because it became more likely that people would be able to attend the company’s theme parks.