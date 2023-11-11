Dish Network, Hearst Reach Agreement, End Blackout

Dish Network said it reached a new carriage agreement with Hearst Television, ending a blackout that had lasted since September.

Dish said Hearst's 37 network-affiliated stations were immediately restored to its customers.

“We’re pleased to have reached a long-term agreement that benefits all parties and most importantly, our customers,” said Gary Schanman, executive VP and group president, video services at Dish Network. “Thank you to our customers for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”

Dish had claimed that Hearst was demanding tens of millions of dollars in rate increases.

Hearst said Dish had been paying below market rates for retransmission rights to its stations.

Dish lost 64,000 pay-TV subscribers in the third quarter and posted a $139 million loss.