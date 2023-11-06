Dish Network Loses $139 Million in Q3 As Pay TV Subs Drop By 64,000
Sling TV adds 117,000 customers
Dish Network swung to a loss in the third quarter as it lost 64,000 pay-TV subscribers.
The loss was a surprise to Wall Street. Dish also missed on analyst’s revenue estimates.
Dish finished the quarter with 8.84 million pay TV subs, down from 8.904 at the end of the second quarter and 10.02 million a year ago.
Dish satellite subscribers fell to 6.72 million from 6.901 million at the end of the second quarter and 7.607 million a years go.
Sling TV streaming subscribers rose to 2.12 million from 2.003 million in the second quarter, but down from 2.411 million a year ago.
Dish’s third-quarter loss was $139 million, or 26 cents a share, compared to net income of $412 million or 65 cents a share.
Revenue fell 9.8% to $3.7 billion.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.