Dish Cuts Pay TV Losses to 67,000 in 2nd Quarter as Sling Rises to 2.44 Million Subs

Dish Network said it lost fewer pay TV subscribers in the second quarter and that profits and revenue increased.

Dish said it dropped 67,000 subscribers in the quarter, fewer than the 96,000 it lost a year ago. The company’s satellite business continues to erode, while its virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) business Sling TV added customers.

In the first quarter Dish Network lost 230,000 pay TV customers.

The company finished the quarter with 10.99 million subscribers, including 8.55 million Dish satellite subscribers and 2.44 million Sling subscribers.

In the first quarter, it ended with 11.06 million subscribers, with 8.69 million on Dish and 2.37 million Slingers.

A year ago it had 9.02 million satellite subscribers and 2.25 million streaming via Sling.

HBO and Dish ended their three-year-long carriage battle last month, which could help Dish further slow the loss of satellite customers over the rest of the year.

Net income rose 48% to $671 million, or $1.06 a share, from $452 million, or 78 cents, a year ago.

Revenue rose 41% to $4.49 billion.

Dish said it added more than 200,000 wireless subscribers through an asset purchase agreement with Republic Wireless. It said it lost 201,000 retail wireless subscribers in the second quarter and closed the quarter with 8.9 million retail wireless subscribers.