Dish, Citadel Agree to Extension at WLNE-TV

Dish Network and Citadel Communications said they have again extended their retransmission agreement, keeping ABC affiliate WLNE-TV, Providence, available to satellite subscribers.



While the two sides negotiate, they have agreed to a series of extensions, the latest of which was set to expire Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.



The original long-term retransmission agreement expired Aug. 18. In anticipation of a blackout, Dish offered subscribers antennas, which would allow them to watch the station over the air.