Dish Network, Citadel Agree to Short Extension

Dish Network and Citadel Communications extended their carriage agreement for WLNE-TV in Providence until Sept. 6.



“The extension ensures uninterrupted customer access to the channel’s local news and information as negotiations continue for its renewed carriage on Dish,” the companies said.



The station was already being distributed under an extension of their retransmission agreement that was set to expire at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.



The previous long-term agreement expired Aug. 18 and Dish has been handing out digital antennas to its subscribers to ensure they’d be able to continue to watch the ABC affiliate.



“The fastest rising cost of almost any pay-TV bill is what broadcasters like Citadel charge for local channels, but they are available for free with a digital antenna,” said Dish executive VP of marketing, programming and media sales Warren Schlichting in a statement earlier this month when the dispute became public. “While other pay-TV providers charge ‘Broadcast TV’ fees, Dish is asking, ‘Why pay for channels if you can get them with an antenna for free?’”