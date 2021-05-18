Discovery said it would use measurement company iSpot.tv to provide advertisers with information about the impact of commercials running across Discovery’s linear and streaming properties in the United States.

Also Read: Discovery Using iSpot To Measure Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns

iSpot’s TV Conversions and Unified Measurement offerings enable Discovery to offer advertisers the ability to attribute sales activities to ad exposures on its networks and streaming properties.

Read Also: Another Nielsen Critic: iSpot Says Ad Ratings Rose During COVID

“Our advertisers know Discovery is an excellent vehicle for reaching highly engaged audiences with a brand message, but today we’re taking more steps to ensure they have the proof that investing with Discovery works and the intelligence to know how to maximize their investments with us going forward,” said Jim Keller, executive VP, digital ad sales and advanced advertising, Discovery.

On Monday AT&T and Discovery confirmed a deal to combine Discovery with AT&T's WarnerMedia.

Discovery, which offers a suite of advanced data-driven products to help advertisers reach audience segments, can also employ iSpot’s response insights to help inform data driven allocations and obtain a precise, granular view of cross-platform ad viewership and provide advertisers with a clear picture of the incremental audience delivered by Discovery’s streaming and OTT services.

Read Also: Discovery Plus Is the Most Seen Brand on TV So Far This Year

“The technologies are now in place, and mature enough, so that TV ad performance doesn’t have to be a guessing game based on program ratings.” said Stu Swartzapfel, senior VP of media partnerships at iSpot.tv.

Previously, Discovery worked with iSpot to get an up-to-the-minute view of TV advertising impressions across cable satellite and linear TV channels.