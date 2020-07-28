Discovery Ups Investment as DogTV Expands DTC

DogTV said it has gotten an additional round of investment led by Discovery that will help fund the growth of its direct-to-consumer channel, international initiatives and new content.

Discovery first invested in DogTV in 2014. The amount of the new investment was not disclosed.

DogTV said it will use the investment to make more pet owners aware of DogTV’s two-year old direct-to-consumer channel. Part of that effort will include free content that will be available on myDogTV via the company’s app.

"We appreciate the continued partnership and confidence in our product that has been offered by Discovery, Inc. over the years," said Gilad Neumann, DogTV’s CEO. "This new investment allows us the opportunity to grow the channel in ways we haven’t been able to in the past."

In addition to the U.S., DogTV is available in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and South Korea. It plans to expand into more canine-loving countries.

“We have always supported the mission of DogTV to improve the well-being of dogs around the world. We have been encouraged by the growth we’ve seen from DogTV over the past several years and hope that these growth initiatives will improve the lives of still more dogs.” said Dan Fox, senior VP of corporate development at Discovery. “We look forward to seeing the results of the investment on their future expansion.”