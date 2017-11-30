Discovery Shakes Up Leadership in Europe, Mid-East and Africa

Discovery Communication said it was restructuring management of its regional businesses across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Kasia KIeli has been named president and managing director EMEA. Kieli has been with Discovery for 17 years and previously managed operations across 112 markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The new operation under Kieli will include Marinella Soldi, who was named chief strategy officer for EMEA and managing director of Southern Europe; James Gibbons, who becomes general manager UK/Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and head of commercial development for EMEA.

Gibbons succeeds Susanna Dinnage, who was named global president of Animal Planet earlier this month.

“Kasia has demonstrated great vision and determination with unmatched expertise in managing what is probably one of the most complex and diverse regions in the world,” said Jean-Briac Perrette, CEO of Discovery Networks International. “EMEA represents our largest region in terms of revenue as well as the focus of considerable investment in the past and big ambition for the future. I have no doubt that under Kasia’s strong and effective leadership, we will see our combined EMEA organization continue to grow to new heights and in unimaginable ways.”



Related: Chief Commercial Officer Guyardo Leaving Discovery Communications