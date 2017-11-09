Discovery Puts Dinnage in Charge of Animal Planet

Discovery Communications has named Susanna Dinnage as global president of Animal Planet.

With the company taking a global view of the channel, Patrice Andrews, who had been general manager of Animal Planet in the U.S., will be leaving the company.

Dinnage had been president of UK/Ireland and chief content officer for Discovery Networks International. In the new structure for Animal Planet, she will lead a global team based in the U.S. and U.K. focused on animal-themed contented for “superfans” all around the world on all screens, the company said.

As Discovery continues to strategically pivot and deliver our content to consumers across all screens and services, it is more important than ever that our brands are structured and managed in a way that best exploits their global potential,” said Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “We are confident that this new global model, combined with Susanna’s expert leadership and the worldwide appeal of our animal content, will maximize Animal Planet’s power across linear channels and create new digital opportunities around the world.”



Since joining Discovery in 2009, she has served in several leadership roles, including as General Manager of the UK and Benelux businesses, and most recently as President of UK/Ireland and Chief Content Officer for Discovery Networks International.

“I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to lead such an inspiring and much-loved brand across the world. The animal kingdom and natural world give us all such joy and, in times of uncertainty, there is no better antidote than to spend more time immersed in the wonders of the world around us,” said Dinnage. “I look forward to bringing new talent and more adventure and reflecting the worldwide love of animals to every screen on Animal Planet. With a team based in London and New York, this is a great opportunity to work with a wide range of production companies across the world."