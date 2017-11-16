Chief Commercial Officer Guyardo Leaving Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications said that Chief Commercial Officer Paul Guyardo would be terminating his employment with the company to pursue other opportunities, effective Dec. 31.

Guyardo previously had been with DirecTV and was a key to Discovery getting into direct to consumer and over-the-top businesses.

Discovery will be treating Guyardo’s resignation as a termination without cause under his employment agreement, the company said in an SEC filing Thursday.

The company said that Guyardo has agreed to effectuate a smooth transition of his responsibilities, which will be allocated across existing leadership at the company, which is in the process of acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive.

Discovery said it does not plan to appoint another chief commercial officer in the near future.



Related: Discovery Puts Dinnage in Charge of Animal Planet