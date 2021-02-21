Discovery Plus May Have Added 3.5M Subs: Analyst

Discovery Plus may have added 3.5 million subscribers, analyst VIjay Jayant says

Discovery Plus, the new streaming service launched Jan. 4 may have already added 3.5 million subscribers, according to analyst Vijay Jayant of Evercore ISI.

Discovery is expected to disclose subscriber trends for Discovery Plus when it reports earnings Monday.

Jayant cited data from SensorTower that the Discovery Plus app has been downloaded about 5.1 million times over the past six weeks. He said that based on the ratio of Disney Plus signups to downloads, Discovery Plus could have 3.5 million customers.

“This number could suggest modest upside to our published estimate,” Jayant said in a research note Sunday.

After Discovery’s investor day in December, Jayant estimated that between the new Discovery Plus and existing DPlay subs in Europe, Discovery would have 9 million SVOD subscribers by the end of the first quarter. Having 3.5 million Discovery Plus signups would put Discovery Plus at 8.5 million now, with more than a month to go.

Discovery Plus offers programming from Discovery networks including TLC, ID, OWN, Food Network and HGTV, plus original content and content from other companies including A+E Networks.

The service is available for $4.99 a month with ads and $6.99 ad free.