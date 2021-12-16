Discovery Plus Launches on Vizio With Promotion on SmartCast

Discovery said it made a deal making its direct-to-consumer subscription service Discovery Plus available to Vizio SmartCast users.

To promote the launch, the Vizio SmartCast home screen will feature a carousel that spotlights the content available on Discovery Plus, with the slogan “Discover More on Discovery Plus.”

Also: Vizio Makes fuboTV Available Via App on SmartCast Platform

“Vizio SmartCast users can now experience the high quality, non-fiction storytelling that Discovery is known for as well as enjoy an extensive slate of exclusive discovery plus originals and shows across a broad range of genres,” said Katherine Pond,VP of business development at Vizio. “The addition of discovery plus on the SmartCast home screen means audiences can dive into a deep catalogue of content and instantly stream some of the most popular shows on television.”

Vizio users can locate discovery plus in the app row on the SmartCast home screen. Users can access the streaming service for $4.99 per month with a seven-day trial before purchasing, or a commercial-free subscription for $6.99 per month.

Also: BET Plus To Be Available Through Vizio's SmartCast

“We remain committed to offering discovery+ to fans across all platforms and providing them with an unparalleled experience,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior VP, digital distribution and commercial partnerships, at Discovery. “This new partnership with Vizio allows us to expand the reach of all of Discovery's digital properties to even more of our dedicated viewers on SmartCast.” ■