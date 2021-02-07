Discovery Plus: Everything You Need to Know From Pricing to Programming

Discovery Plus (stylized by the company as discovery+) launched Jan. 4 in the U.S. with hundreds of hours of original and library content from Discovery Inc.'s portfolio of networks, including Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, and Animal Planet as well as the upcoming Magnolia Network.

The streaming offering faces stiff competition from behemoths Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, among others. But Discovery hopes that its nonfiction content will set it apart.

"Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household's streaming and TV portfolio," said Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav in a statement. "There is nothing like it in the market today. We launch with significant advantages, including the world’s greatest collection of non-fiction brands and content, built over more than 30 years across popular and enduring verticals, as well as powerful partnerships with leading distributors and platforms.”

Discovery Plus is available in the U.S. for $4.99 a month. Subs can shell out $6.99 a month for an ad-free version. Not sure if you want to pay for another service? Discovery is offering a free 7-day trial.

Accounts include up to five user profiles and up to four concurrent streams.

Where can I stream Discovery Plus?

Unlike some of the other streamers (it took HBO Max more than six months to ink a deal with Roku), Discovery Plus launched with support from all major OTT platforms and devices.

Supported platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Microsoft Xbox One, Roku, and Samsung Smart TVs.

Discovery has also partnered with Verizon in the U.S., Sky in the U.K. and Ireland, and Vodafone in Europe.

New Verizon Fios Home Internet or 5G Home customers will get a year of ad-free Discovery Plus. New and existing customers with Play More or Get More Unlimited plans will also get a year of Discovery Plus while Start or Do More Unlimited plan customers will get six months.

The multi-year Vodafone deal will give Vodafone TV and mobile customers in 12 European markets access to Discovery Plus. The markets include Vodafone subs in the UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.

Discovery also plans to launch the service in 2021 in the U.K. and Ireland, India, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Latin America, and in parts of Asia.

What content will I be able to watch?

Discovery Plus boasts a bevy of original content at launch (more than 150 hours to be exact).

Subs can watch more than 50 exclusive series, including 90 Day Bares All, American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda, Amityville Horror House, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored, BattleBots: Bounty Hunters, Bobby and Giada in Italy, Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit, Frozen in Time, HGTV’s House Party, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Mysterious Planet, and Super Dad. New episodes of Jesse James's Monster Garage will also stream on the service.

In its first year, the company said it will have 1,000 hours of original content.