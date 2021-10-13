Discovery Plus Now Available on LG-Made Smart TV Sets
Streaming service offers 200 exclusive original shows
Discovery said it made a deal with LG Electronics USA that will make the Discovery Plus streaming service available on LG Smart TV sets.
“The arrival of the Discovery Plus app on LG Smart TVs delivers a new range of premium, educational and inspiring content to LG TV owners,” said Peggy Ang, LG’s VP of marketing. “LG Smart TVs truly elevate the home entertainment experience with access to the most anticipated and sought-after content delivered with critically-acclaimed picture quality the way the creators intended it to be seen. We are proud to partner with Discovery Plus to bring this content to LG TV owners.”
Discovery Plus offers more than 200 original shows and a library of 60,000 episodes from networks including HGTV, Food Network, DIY and OWN.
"We are thrilled to expand the availability of Discovery Plus and provide LG customers a direct and easy way to stream our much-loved brands, series and talent," said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior VP, digital distribution and commercial partnerships at Discovery. "The announcement of Discovery Plus on LG Smart TVs builds upon our existing relationship with a valued partner, and we look forward to the continued growth of Discovery Plus and reaching more fans around the world."
Discovery Plus is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
