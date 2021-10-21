Discovery Plus Adds Carriage on Cox Contour TV and Streaming

Discovery said it reached a deal with Cox Communication that makes the streaming service Discovery Plus available for purchase via the Cox Contour 2 set top box and the Contour stream player.

“Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experience and give them greater access to the entertainment they are most excited about and the Discovery Plus partnership does just that.” said Mark Greatrex, incoming president at Cox Communications.

Discovery Plus costs $.99 a month with ads. There is also an ad-free version for $6.99 a month. Cox customers can get a 30-day trial of Discovery Plus if they sign up through Contour TV or the Contour Stream Player.

“We are thrilled that Cox Contour customers will now have easy access to all that discovery+ has to offer,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior VP, digital distribution and commercial partnerships at Discovery, Inc. “The launch of discovery+ on Contour reinforces our longstanding relationship with Cox and ensures that their customers will be able to access all of Discovery’s much-loved shows, brands and personalities.”