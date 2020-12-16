HBO Max, Roku Finally Reach Distribution Deal

AT&T’s HBO Max has reached a streaming deal with Roku, opening a path for service to reach a maximum number of consumers in the U.S., effective Thursday.

The announcement followed news earlier Wednesday that HBO Max would be supported by Sony's new PlayStation 5 console. And HBO Max earlier this week closed a deal to be carried on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, senior VP, Platform Business, Roku. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

Last week, AT&T shook up the entertainment world by putting all of its 2021 movie slate on HBO Max at the same time they will go into theaters, starting with Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day.

"HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” said Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

At first there was confusion about the various HBO products, HBO, HBO Now and HBO Go.

AT&T wants current HBO subscribers to convert to HBO Max so they can get the tons of added content being put into HBO Max. For a while, that was difficult because big player Amazon, Comcast and Roku didn't have distribution deals, frustrating customers.

As the ink dries on deals with those distributors, conversions and usage on HBO Max should pick up.