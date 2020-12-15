HBO Max Finally Rolls Out on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex

The long-awaited deployment of native app integration for HBO Max on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms has finally arrived.

Users of the voice-controlled cable TV platforms can access the WarnerMedia subscription streaming service by simply saying “HBO Max” into their Xfinity Voice Remote. Priced at $14.99 a month, HBO Max will sit alongside Netflix, YouTube, CBS All Access and myriad other streaming apps that Comcast has made native, searchable parts of its pay TV interfaces.

Notably, the integration comes ahead of the Christmas Day release of Wonder Woman 1984, the first theatrical title to debut simultaneously on HBO Max and movie houses. The films release in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will be supported by both X1 and Flex.

John Stankey, CEO of WarnerMedia parent company AT&T, said HBO Max signups were up 4 million in just over a month since AT&T released third-quarter earnings—and also announced support for HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV. Clearly, increased accessibility for HBO Max made a difference. So integration into the robustly populated X1 and Flex ecosystems will undoubtedly further goose the HBO Max ranks, mostly with legacy HBO subscribers upgrading to the new Max service at no additional cost.

“Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and we’re thrilled to debut the app today,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, head of sales and account management for WarnerMedia Distribution, in a statement. “Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command.”