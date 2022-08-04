CNN Originals Get Their Own Hub on Discovery Plus

Providing a strong indicator that Discovery Plus will be the nexus for Warner Bros. Discovery's subscription streaming business and not HBO Max, WBD on Thursday announced that CNN original shows will now have their own hub on Discovery Plus.

Initially, starting August 19, the Discovery Plus CNN tab seems to be a destination for original shows that were already on the linear CNN flagship before the ill-fated launch of CNN Plus -- WBD specifically touts Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and This is Life with Lisa Ling.

But other CNN originals, such as Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, specifically created for CNN Plus, will arrive later. Wallace's show will debut on Discovery Plus, as well as HBO Max, this fall.

The new Discovery Plus tab will also include original shows from HLN including ow It Really Happened, Death Row Stories, The Hunt with John Walsh and Very Scary People.

“We’re thrilled to expand the reach of CNN and HLN’s powerful nonfiction programming to subscribers of Discovery Plus,” said Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN. “Our original series have an unrivaled ability to introduce and immerse audiences in stories of the people, places and cultures that make this world so fantastic and, at times, frightening. By offering our programming through discovery+, more people can explore and experience CNN’s premium content.”