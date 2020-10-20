Discovery Plus Brand For Streaming Launched in U.K.

Discovery announced that its dplay video on demand service is being rebranded and that it is launching a subscription tier that will include programming from its portfolio of cable channels.

Discovery, following in the footsteps of Disney with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, Apple with Apple TV Plus, and ViacomCBS with Paramount Plus, will call its service in the U.K. discovery plus.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been talking for months about launching a direct-to-consumer streaming service in the U.S. It is likely that that service will carry the discovery plus brand.

In the U.K. the discovery plus subscription services will launch for free to Sky Q customers for 12 months.

Other consumers will be able to subscribe to discovery+ directly via web or app purchase for a monthly fee of £4.99 or a discounted annual fee of £29.99 (for a limited period).

The U.K. service will provide shows from Discovery pay TV brands including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and Discovery History, plus free-free to air brand Quest, Really, Quest Red, HGTV, Food Network and DMax.

It includes a subscription Entertainment Pass and ad-funded catch-up service to cater fully to the diverse passions and content demands of UK consumers.