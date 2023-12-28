DirecTV Adds Weigel’s Heroes & Icons Network

DirecTV said it added Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s Heroes & Icons digital broadcast network to its satellite pay-TV platform.

Heroes & Icons has been available on DirecTV’s U-verse platform since 2015 and DirecTV Stream since 2021.

DirecTV also started carrying Weigel’s MeTV network earlier this year.

“This agreement provides Weigel a strong opportunity to grow its national network viewership and sponsors, while ensuring our customers continue to possess consistent, reliable access to Weigel’s local stations,” said Linda Burakoff, senior VP of content and programming at DirecTV. “We continue to work creatively with programmers like Weigel with broadcast properties to fulfill our mutual business interests in ways that consumers gain greater choice, value, and reliability they deserve.”

Heroes & Icons airs all of the original live-action Star Trek series with a Sunday through Friday night block dubbed "All Star Trek." It also programs shows including The A-Team, Walker, Texas Ranger, The Twilight Zone, Batman, Adventures of Superman and Wonder Woman.

“We appreciate the growing partnership we have with DirecTV that allows for our national networks, MeTV and H&I, which are established viewer favorites, to be carried on their satellite and streaming platforms for their customers’ enjoyment,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co.