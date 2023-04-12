Direct-To-Consumer Marketers Boost CTV Spending: Digital Remedy

Direct-to-consumer marketers are spending more of their advertising budgets on connected TV and over-the-top, according to a survey from Digital Remedy.

Digital remedy found that 57% of the DTC marketers who bought CTV in the first half of 2023 said the plan to spend more this year compared to a year ago. That’s up from 43% a year ago.

The marketers said the top reasons they were buying more CTV were access to higher quality inventory (40%), brand-lift measurement capabilities (38%),

The survey found that 65% of the DTC marketers boosting CTV spending in 2023 were buying CTV for the first time. Among those marketers increasing CTV spending, 61% said the ad dollars were coming from other media channels, while 39% said their budgets had been increased, allowing them to spend more on CTV.

The DTC marketers also said CTV was giving them things other media channels lack, including real-time, automated campaign reporting and optimization.

are looking for partners that can deliver on specific capabilities that their current media

“CTV/OTT provides an all-encompassing performance channel that presents a wide reach, accountability and precise targeting through data analysis,” said Matt Sotebeer, Chief Strategy Officer at Digital Remedy. “Additionally, it offers a secure and captivating advertisement environment for brands. DTC marketers who aren’t investing and leveraging in CTV/OTT are missing a prime opportunity to engage with customers who are predominantly consuming media through these channels.”

Digital Remedy’s survey was conducted in December 2022 by online market researcher Dynata, which targeted U.S.-based decision makers.