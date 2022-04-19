Digital Remedy Names Matt Sotebeer as Chief Strategy Officer

Digital Remedy said it named Matt Sotebeer as chief strategy officer.

Sotebeer, most recently VP, solutions and sales at MiQ, will look for opportunities to expand Digital Remedy’s media execution business, which aims to improve targeting, and performance for advertisers as campaigns become more omnichannel.

With a background that combines experience with programmatic technology and data management platforms with a marketing background, Sotebeer told Broadcasting+Cable he will look to expand Digital Remedy’s data-driven OTT platform as it takes advantage of the growth in connected TV.

“Matt brings not only an exceptional background in AdOps, engineering and technology but also a deep appreciation for the human intelligence and intuition required to deliver exceptional results for clients,” said Mike Seiman, CEO of Digital Remedy. “He’s also a compassionate leader who inspires everyone around him to strive for excellence and personal growth.”

Sotebeer notes that Digital Remedy was an early CTV player. But while about 35% to 40% of the campaigns it ran in 2020 had a CTV or OTT component, these days it’s up to 80%.

Still CTV has a way to go to be fully accepted by marketers. “Convergence is still a work in progress.” Digital Remedy has its own measurement capabilities but many clients are clamoring for a more standardized measurement that takes in linear TV as well as CTV.

“Linear TV is not going away,” he said, adding “the great thing about CTV is it is part of a digital footprint. . . you don’t have to spray and pray on CTV.”

Marketers are also using CTV for both performance at the lower end of the marketing funnel, playing on its digital strengths, as well as the brand building that TV is good at, he said.

For Digital Remedy, he’s looking for ways “to grow in a sustainable way through the technologies we invest in,” he said. That may include “self-serve capabilities to empower brand and marketers to better collator with us by giving them more hands-on capabilities.”

Before MiQ Sotebeer spent time at RocketFuel and AudienceScience. ■