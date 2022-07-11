Digital Remedy, Oracle Moat See 85% Reduction in Invalid CTV Traffic

Digital Remedy, which has been working with Oracle Moat to combat invalid traffic for advertisers on connected TV, said it was able to reduce invalid traffic by 85% in CTV, compared to industry benchmarks.

For all media types, IVT was reduced by 38%, the companies said.

Fraud has been a problem for digital advertising bought programmatically, and a particular nuisance since advertisers began shifting dollars to CTV to follow viewers cutting the cord and turning to streaming in droves. The high price of CTV ads brought bad actors out the woodwork and several sophisticated schemes designed to follow buyers and publishers emerged.

Ad tech firms have been working on ways to detect and prevent ad fraud, which has been estimated to cost the industry billions of dollars.

“Our work with Oracle Moat allows us to remain a leading media partner in the ad tech space,” said Kevin Jones, VP of media buying at Digital Remedy. “Our collaboration provides clients with an unmatched level of trust and confidence by helping ensure their ads are served by real publishers, shown to real audiences, and are effectively driving desired results among target consumers – whether it be an increase in site traffic or sales.”

Digital Remedy said that by integrating with Oracle Moat’s ad measurement and marketing analytics technology, it is able to access real-time data to proactively identify invalid traffic in CTV and over-the-top environments, mitigate the risk of fraudulent activity, and stop ad fraud at the source.

“With Oracle Moat, Digital Remedy has the data and tools it needs to help ensure clients’ ads are being served on high-quality, fraud-free inventory that reaches actual humans,” said Irina Dzyubinsky, head of product, Oracle Moat. “We look forward to our lasting relationship with Digital Remedy as it continues to broaden its scope and evolve its offerings.” ■