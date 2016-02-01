Dick Wolf, NBC Ink New Deal

Producer Dick Wolf, who is behind Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Med, among other series, has signed a new overall deal with NBCUniversal that extends his relationship with the network through 2020. In addition, NBC has given an 18th season renewal for SVU as well as a pickup for the second season of Chicago Med.

Chicago Fire (season 5) and Chicago P.D. (season 4) were previously renewed.

Wolf is also in active development for the latest incarnation of the franchise, Chicago Law, as well as reality series Law & Order: You the Jury, where the audience will decide the binding result of a live court case.

"Dick Wolf is a without a doubt one of the greatest producers in the history of dramatic television," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment.

"The Law & Order legacy would have been enough to set him apart from all the rest, but the Chicago franchise now kicks him into the stratosphere. He has been a defining voice of NBC for over a generation, and he is most welcome at this company forever."

"I've been in the same office, with the same phone number, for 30 years. I'm glad people won't have to learn a new one," Wolf said. "Staying was really a foregone conclusion. My partnership with Bob has been the best relationship I've ever had with the head of a network. He has also assembled a great team of executives at both the network and the studio who make it possible for the Wolf Entertainment team to turn out multiple shows."