Upfronts 2015: NBC Orders Live Court Show from Dick Wolf

NBC has ordered another show from Dick Wolf.

On Friday, the network added You the Jury, a live court show that will let viewers decide the verdict in real-life cases. The live reality series will be the fourth series produced by Wolf that is confirmed for next season, joining the recently-ordered Chicago Med and Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. The fate of Wolf’s other NBC series, Law & Order: SVU, has not been decided.

Wolf will executive produce the show with Magical Elves’ Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz and Tom Thayer. The show is co-produced by Wolf’s Wolf Reality and Magical Elves.

You the Jury continues a push into live programming for NBC, which also has the upcoming Neil Patrick Harris-hosed variety series. In December, NBC will air its third live musical with The Wiz.

You the Jury joins a new slate for NBC that includes the aforementioned Chicago Med, as well as dramas Blindspot and Heartbreaker, and comedies People Are Talking, Crowded and Superstore.