'Chicago Fire', 'Chicago P.D.' Renewed by NBC

NBC has renewed the dramas Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. for the 2016-17 season. Chicago Fire will be entering its fifth season while Chicago P.D. will begin its fourth season.

Both series come from executive producer Dick Wolf, creator of the Law & Order brand, along with Derek Haas and Michael Brandt. Fire is described as “an edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America's noblest professions,” according to NBC, while P.D. is “a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit.”

Chicago Med, a hospital drama from the same braintrust, debuts on NBC Nov. 17.